Rapper Kwaw Kese has reacted after news circulated that Ghanaians will have to pay for the free provision of water and electricity introduced by the government in 2020 as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to him, he cannot comprehend why the citizens earlier were told the utilities were covered by the government in 2020 only for citizens to pay indirectly through taxes in 2021.

In a reply to a Joy News’ tweet, the Abodam rapper tagged Ghana as a “concert country.”

When a fan, who supported the motion, asked him, who should have paid for the free water Kwaw? The musician simply said: Why was it free then, if we were gonna pa?

Kwaw Kese described the actions of the government as wrong since he believes Ghanaians have been deceived.

They tell you it’s free when they’re campaigning, after you vote they tell you otherwise. That’s a scam if you don’t know, he tweeted.