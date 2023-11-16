Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament, Kobina Tahir Hammond, known as K.T. Hammond, has declared that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is geared up to maintain power in the forthcoming 2024 elections.

Following the budget reading on November 15, 2023, Mr. Hammond expressed his optimism about securing a historic third consecutive term for the party, emphasizing the continuation of the developmental initiatives commenced under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In response to what he perceived as dismissive gestures from the Minority during the budget reading by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Mr. Hammond criticized their attitude, labeling them as “jokers.”

“I mean these guys are jokers, they were waving goodbye to us, we are ‘Breaking the Eight,’ and we are coming back under Mahamudu Bawumia. The next administration in 2025, NPP will be sitting at that same side that you saw us today.”

The Adansi Asokwa was confident in the NPP’s capability to return to power, citing ongoing development projects and achievements.

“There is 1D1F, all the cars that we are manufacturing, there is an industrial transformation that is taking place, the agric front, the exchange rate will be stabilized,” he added.