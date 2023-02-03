Actress and producer Yvonne Nelson has opened up on a messy police case involving herself and six unnamed social media influencers.

The producer, who has been embarking on series of film projects, revealed she recruited the six influencers for two films between the November-December period.

“I just wanted to fall back and give them a chance to shine. I just wanted to play a role or just one scene or something,” Yvonne stated.

According to her, the influencers turned cast were duly briefed on their tasks and handed their scripts, yet their input on set was an eyesore.

Per Yvonne’s narration: “It was like a reality show. The games and playing and unseriousness was too much. They were either late or didn’t have their lines.”

Their unprofessionalism triggered the producer who said she kicked them out of her set mid filming and the situation became a police case.

She said in the studios of Asaase radio that she had to report the influencers to the police for their misbehaviour which cost her to scrap both movies off and reshoot the entire scenes again.

“I had to go to the police station with my manager. The police had to come on the set because we had to deal with refunds and all that. It was a big issue.”

Yvonne Nelson revealed the period was a depressing time for her because she had to rewrite the entire script again after two months of her hard work went waste.

The 37-year-old actress is noted for her principles, which includes discipline on her set whether or not she has personal relationship with the casts.

