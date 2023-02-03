SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 21 action from the 2022-23 Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 4 to Tuesday 7 February 2023.

The top clash from Serie A in this round is the derby between Internazionale and AC Milan at the San Siro on the evening of Sunday 5 February. Also known as the ‘Derby della Madonnina’, this clash sees both the Nerazzurri and Rossoneri looking to try and make up some ground on league leaders Napoli.

Milan coach Stefano Pioli recently praised the multiculturalism of his team, which he believes has been one of the secrets of their success in recent times: “We have a group here that couldn’t be more diverse, from all over the world with different cultures and ways of life,” explained the Italian tactician.

“Seeing them so close, so united, so willing to work as a unit and be together… we need to be aware of how lucky we are and acknowledge the hard work we put in.”

Napoli, in search of a stunning title win, will look to keep up their momentum when they play away to Spezia early on Sunday, with manager Luciano Spalletti hoping his side will remain faithful in their attacking style of play.

“We began this amazing trip a year-and-a-half ago, and there are no stops, we will only rest when we know how it ends,” said Spalletti. “We’ll play our brand of football which has given benefits to the team.”

The round opens on Saturday, which features Roma and Atalanta taking on Empoli and Sassuolo respectively, and runs all the way to Tuesday when Juventus will travel to Stadio Arechi to take on Salernitana.

The hosts’ Senegalese star Boulaye Dia has acknowledged that the ‘Old Lady’ will represent a tough test, but they are eager to try and spring an upset for this midweek clash in Campania.

“Juve have a big name, high-quality players and a great coach, not to mention their history,” said Dia. “But that will not mean anything on the day, as it will be 11 players against 11 players. We believe in ourselves and will not fear taking on any team, especially in front of our own fans.”

Serie A broadcast details, 4-7 February 2023

All times CAT

Saturday 4 February

16:00: Cremonese v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:00: Roma v Empoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Sassuolo v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 5 February

13:30: Spezia v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

16:00: Torino v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:00: Fiorentina v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Internazionale v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Monday 6 February

19:30: Verona v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Monza v Sampdoria – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Tuesday 7 February

21:45: Salernitana v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1