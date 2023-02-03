It was a cultural display at it’s best when award-winning celebrated film director, Pascal Aka tied the knot with his sweetheart.

For reasons yet unknown, Pascal has unleashed more enticing photos of his wedding, despite tying the knot exactly a month ago.

He described his occasion as tensious and photos and videos he shared of his special ceremony attest to that fact.

He was ushered into his father-in-law’s abode by a troupe of Adowa dancers whose outfits and dance moves illuminated the atmosphere.

Pascal donned a cream Coloured kente ensemble, while his wife radiated in a corseted custom piece to compliment his look.

Their white wedding was nothing short of enchanting – his wife, Salomey, looked dashing in a simple gown and minimal makeup which revealed her natural beauty.

