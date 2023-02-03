The Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Kofi Akpaloo, has said he is no longer friends with the founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike.

According to him, just as God told Abraham to distance himself from Lot in the Bible if he wants to succeed, he has done same as far as being friends with Mr Odike is concerned.

“Just like God told Abraham to get away from Lot, He has also told me to distance myself from Odike and so I am only listening to God’s voice. If God wants to bless you, He doesn’t want you to have people who block your blessings and so there is no need to question God, I do what He says,” he said.

Mr Akpaloo made this known in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday.

He, however, stated emphatically that he holds no grudges against Mr Odike, but the fact remains they are no longer friends.

Before the 2016 general election, the two were the best of friends when it comes to political discussions and were mostly seen together at Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi.