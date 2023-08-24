I absolutely hate braided wigs. My solemn desire is that all the braided wigs in the world should be gathered and burned.

Braided wigs are quite popular among women and have become an alternative to human hair or synthetic wigs, but I absolutely detest them.

These are wigs that have braids made on the wig cap. So, why do I hate braided wigs so much?

1. We can clearly see the net holes

Do you know how tacky it is to see the net used in making the wig? We can see your scalp and the net-like wig cap, which begs the question, what’s the point? If it’s supposed to be like real braids, then why do we see those little holes?

2. The frontal and the baby hairs are ugly

I am not going to mince words; those frontal braided wigs are very ugly, especially those with baby hairs. Baby hair on its own looks tacky and very low-class; now imagine it on braided wigs. The worst thing is those wigs that don’t lay properly on the head and look swollen.

3. Most braided wigs don’t look like real braids

Braided wigs are nothing but cheap imitations and really don’t deserve to exist. If the point of braided wigs is the similitude of braids, then a cheap-looking imitation is probably not the way to go. If you want to make box braids that look really nice, you have to go through the painstaking process of going to the beauty saloon.

Real braids take a lot of time to make, often six to twelve hours. By the time you are done, your butt will ache and you might have a headache. Not to mention how annoying it is to loosen braids.

Real braids are also quite expensive. Hair extensions aren’t as cheap as they used to be, and the cost of braiding has skyrocketed.

Have you watched those “Let’s go make my braids at so and so place” videos on Instagram? Those braids usually cost about ₦50,000 to ₦100,000.

Notwithstanding, there is no gain without pain, and beauty hurts. To actually look beautiful, you have to go through the process of looking beautiful—no cheap shortcuts, which is what braided wigs are.