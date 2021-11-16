Gospel musician, Cecilia Marfo, has finally disclosed why she is always spotted in plain white clothes ever since she made a debut into the gospel fraternity.

In an interview over the weekend on Adom TV’s weekend entertainment show dubbed Ahosepe Xtra, she said she had to abandon her favourite colours for white after the Holy Spirit directed her.

She claimed everything changed when some powerful spiritual leaders laid their hands to pray and anoint her when she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and saviour.

She has, meanwhile, since been trending on social media after one of her videos of her singing went viral.

What triggered the public was the fact that she couldn’t pronounce correctly the words in the gospel song she was singing.

The video has equally sparked a challenge on social media, especially TikTok where people are imitating her gestures to make fun on the digital space.

Reacting to the videos on the same Ahosepe Xtra show, she said she never believed the video would trend as such.

Watch video of Cecilia Marfo explaining why she always wears white below: