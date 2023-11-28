Veteran gospel musician, Amy Newman has revealed she is among the women who got married because of her excellent cooking skills.

In his view, some men marry primarily for food because her husband is a perfect example.

Mrs. Newman shared that, her husband’s love for her light soup was the beginning of their love story.

Amy Newman disclosed that, she discovered her cooking talent at a young age, which played a significant role in her early marriage.

During a discussion on UTV, she emphasized that in her prime, the criteria for attracting a husband were not complex.

According to her, what men looked for was a woman with exceptional homemaking skills.

“It’s true that some men marry because of food. For instance, in my case, my husband married me because of light soup. I was young at that time, but I was a very good cook. In our time, food landed us husbands; it was all about knowing how to cook and serving your man,” she explained.

Addressing Hilda Baci’s remarks about Ghana jollof lacking flavor, Amy Newman disagreed, asserting, “I don’t agree that our jollof isn’t good. My jollof has no equal. I possess the skills and ideas that make my food truly outstanding.”