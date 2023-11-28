The community of Wassa Grumisa in the Western Region is currently immersed in deep sorrow as they bid a final farewell to the late rapper and TikTok sensation, 2 pm, known privately as Francis Peprah.

The funeral proceedings for 2 pm took place on Tuesday, November 28, just a fortnight after his unexpected passing at the age of 23.

A solemn wake-keeping ceremony occurred on Monday, November 27, in his hometown, drawing a large gathering of devoted fans who came to pay their final respects.

The poignant atmosphere was heightened as 2 pm’s wife, son, and mother were visibly inconsolable, grappling with the profound loss they now face.

Tragically, 2 pm’s life was cut short in a recent accident that occurred only two weeks prior, as he was on his way home.

The accident resulted in severe head injuries, ultimately claiming the life of the young talent at the tender age of 23.