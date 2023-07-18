On July 16, 2023, John Dramani Mahama, the former President of Ghana, paid a visit to Haruna Iddrisu, the former Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, at his residence in Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region.

Contrary to rumours of rivalry and tension between them due to their presidential ambitions, the meeting between the two men appeared cordial and friendly.

Mr Mahama has consistently denied any friction between him and Mr Iddrisu.

Upon his arrival at his home, Mr Mahama greeted the household members before proceeding to the hall, where he had a brief interaction with the MP.

The former Minority Leader welcomed Mr Mahama with a smile and pleasantries, offering him a seat. The two engaged in discussions accompanied by jokes and laughter.

Mr Mahama’s visit to the Northern and Savanna Regions was part of a working visit.

During his time there, he also met with chiefs and traditional rulers, including Tolon Naa Major Abubakari Sulemana (Rtd.), Kaasuliyili Naa Yakubu Bukari, Lingbun Naa Sayibu, and Nyankpala Naa Ibrahim Mahama.

ALSO READ: