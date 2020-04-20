Controversial television and radio presenter, Afia Schwarzenegger, seems to be very happy about the lifting of the partial lockdown from Greater Kumasi, Greater Accra and other hotspots of the coronavirus.

The news about the new development in measures in fighting the coronavirus was announced by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo in his 7th national address on the COVID-19.

Addressing the nation in a televised broadcast, the President said the lockdown will be lifted from 1: am on Monday, April 20.

He further stated that social gatherings remain restricted and public transports are equally expected to run with a considerable number of passengers.

Afia Schwar, reacting to the news, shared a video of her on social media precisely on Instagram twerking in jubilation over the lifting of the lockdown.

Watch video below:

Credit: ghpage