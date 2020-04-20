Atletico Madrid have offered midfielder Thomas Partey a new contract until 2025 to ward off interest from Premier League clubs including Arsenal, reports The Guardian.

The midfielder’s current deal in the Spanish capital runs through to 2023, but this extension would double his salary and also double his release clause to €100m.

A recent report by Diario AS outlined how Atleti were confident on renewing the contract of the Ghanaian international, who has been linked with a move away from Los Rojiblancos due to his highly attainable €50m release clause.

Last month, The Telegraph reported that Arsenal would move for Partey this summer while El Mundo Deportivo claimed Liverpool attempted to land the player in 2018 before significant outlays on other transfer targets meant they could no longer afford him.

The Gunners were said to be prioritising a move for the 26-year-old, who played a starring role for Atleti in their Champions League triumph over Liverpool and has generally impressed this season.

Partey has made 172 first-team appearances for Diego Simeone’s side – 35 of which have arrived this season – and the club are now keen to extend his deal in the Spanish capital.