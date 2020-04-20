A former Health Minister has described as a “correct call” President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision to lift the restriction on movements in some parts of the country.

Dr Kwaku Afriyie explained that, given the figures available, coronavirus case count in Ghana is not out of control to warrant the continuation of a lockdown.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, the former Health Minister said what should be the focus should be more public education on social distancing and hand-washing.

These measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the country, in his opinion, have proven to be the number one antidote to control the spread of the pandemic.

Dr Afriyie, who is also an epidemiologist, maintained that, “coronavirus is very contagious so social distancing and hand-washing are very important than lockdown.”

The Member of Parliament for Sefwi-Wiawso constituency in the Western region bemoaned the impact of the health crisis on employment in Ghana in just a short time.

“I commend President Akufo-Addo because hunger could have killed a lot of people than coronavirus. If I tell you know the number of people who call me everyday for help, you will be shocked,” he stated.

Dr Afriyie maintained that, given the numbers of contacts traced, the country has the capacity to contain the pandemic.