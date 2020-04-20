The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged governments around the world to tighten restrictions on access to alcohol during the lockdown, saying consumption can increase the risk of catching the coronavirus and worsen chances of recovery once contracted.

The WHO Europe in a publication said alcohol consumption was associated with a number of communicable and non-communicable diseases that can make a person more vulnerable to Coronavirus.

“Alcohol consumption is associated with a range of communicable and non-communicable diseases and mental health disorders, which can make a person more vulnerable to COVID-19,” the organisation said.

“In particular, alcohol compromises the body’s immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes. Therefore, people should minimise their alcohol consumption at any time, and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said.

The WHO also discounted “a dangerous myth” that consuming high-strength alcohol can kill the COVID-19 virus, warning that the consumption of high-strength ethanol could result in death.