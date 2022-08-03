Former President John Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, have celebrated 30 years of marriage in grand fashion.

Mr Mahama and his wife had an exclusive plush lunch on Sunday to climax their marriage anniversary, which originally took place on Friday 29th July.

They had a thanksgiving service and built a maternity ward to celebrate the occasion.

They took the festivities up a notch with a fancy lunch. The former president and his wife, dressed to kill, as their outfits left many stunned.

Mr Mahama looked dapper in a beautiful green agbada outfit. Lordina twinned with her husband as she also wore a beautiful green gown.

The adorable pair arrived at the event in a convoy of Mercedes Benz.

The lunch took place at the Polo Club in Accra.

Folks were in love with the adorable duo as they wish them the best in their marital life.

