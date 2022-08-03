Entertainment pundit Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, also known as Bulldog, says he was prophesied to by three independent persons that his time behind bars saved him from death.



He told host Nana Romeo this during a punditry appearance on Entertainment Capital on Accra FM on Saturday, 29 July 2022.



He disclosed that, “Six, seven years ago when I was arrested for [alleged] murder…Before I went into the cells, my mum came to me and said to me that when I am driving with Shatta Wale we should be careful. That’s all she said. She didn’t say anything again.



“Then I was at work. A colleague of mine said a friend of hers told her I’d had an accident driving a Benz. I responded by saying I don’t drive a Benz. It’s a [Toyota] Corolla that I drive. I just listened.



“It was not long after this that I was arrested. It was about two weeks after this information. When I was arrested I was in the cells for a month. Now on different days, three prophets who had nothing to do with each other came and enquired of a particular man who’d been put in the cell – they didn’t even know me. And when they came to me, they said to me it’s God who put me where I am. He is protecting me from something. They saw an accident and a month or so after, my leg was cut off and just a month after that amputation, I’d lost my life. Mind you, three different people said the same thing and it’s not like they were walking together,” he narrated.



In 2014, the ex-Shatta Wale Manager formerly known as Bulldog, and now Bullgod, was arrested for the alleged murder of Fennec Okyere, Manager of musician Kwaw Kese.



This was after investigations by the Homicide Unit of the Police Criminal Investigations Department identified him as the prime suspect primarily because it had been established he issued numerous death threats on the life of the deceased.

