Experienced artiste manager, Bulldog, who is also Shatta Wale’s manager, has, for the first time, shared photos of his wife and four children.

The photo has really surprised a lot of his fans on social media who did not know that Bulldog has such a wonderful family.

This is due to the fact that he does not share photos of his family as he keeps that part of his life on low key or completely off social media.

However, this time round, Bulldog shared the photos to mark his birthday.

He captioned the photo: “Forty and four….”, while acknowledging God for the successes he has chalked all these years.