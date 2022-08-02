Mahama, Lordina dance heartily to mark 30th anniversary of marriage

On Sunday, former President John Mahama and his wife Lordina hosted a ‘Happy Ever Lunch’ to mark their 30th wedding anniversary.

The event took place at the polo club in Accra.

In videos that have gone viral, the couple was seen dancing heartily while highlife legend Amakye Dede and singer/songwriter Wiyaala performed.

The couple dressed in marching green outfits with the former President spotting three-piece Agbada-kaftan.

In other videos, the couple was seen with their sons and daughter Farida.

John Mahama took to social media on July 27 to celebrate his wife as they mark their 30th anniversary.

Earlier, to mark their wedding anniversary, John Mahama and his wife, Lordina inaugurated and presented to the Bole Community in the Savanna Region, a 45-bed maternity and children’s ward at the Bole District Hospital.

The couple built and presented the twin wards to the people of Bole and surrounding communities at a colourful ceremony on Tuesday, July 26.

“I am a very proud man and husband this afternoon, and I want to thank my wife, Lordina, her organization- the Lordina Foundation, their partners, and our friends who supported us, and ensured that this Lordina Foundation Maternity and Children’s Ward was ready and on time for today’s handing over to the Bole Community and the hospital”, Mr. Mahama said.

See more videos from the lunch below: