Former President John Mahama and his wife, Lordina, have climaxed their 30th marriage anniversary with a thanksgiving service.

The ceremony, which brought well-wishers from far and near, came off on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Ringway Branch of Assemblies of God.

In attendance to share in the couple’s joy were 2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, NDC Chairman; Samuel Ofos-Ampofo and former South Africa First Lady; Thobeka Zuma.

Others included Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament; Sam George, founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Francis Antwi aka Obofour, Nigerian journalist and businessman; Dele Momodu among others.

Their children were also in attendance to grace the occasion.

The couple, as part of the anniversary, has also constructed a maternity block at Bole.