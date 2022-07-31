Sadio Mane scored his first goal for Bayern Munich as they beat RB Leipzig in a thriller to win the German Super Cup at the Red Bull Arena.

Ex-Liverpool forward Mane struck after Jamal Musiala broke the deadlock.

Benjamin Pavard added a third before Marcel Halsterberg scored Leipzig’s first and Serge Gnabry made it 4-1.

Christopher Nkunku rifled home from the penalty spot and Dani Olmo was also on target for Leipzig but Leroy Sane secured the 5-3 win in stoppage time.

Bayern, league champions for the past 10 seasons, are regulars in this fixture, which pits the Bundesliga winners against the German Cup holders.

It was perhaps inevitable that they should start so strongly, Musiala’s opener coming as he swept home when a corner was not cleared.

Leipzig did settle and had a Nkunku goal ruled out for offside moments later.

But Germany midfielder Musiala was in fine form and was integral to his side’s second goal, releasing Gnabry down the left.

The former Arsenal attacker picked out Mane, who finished powerfully for a first goal since his £35m move from Anfield.

Musiala also had a part to play in Bayern’s third as he crossed for France defender Pavard to fire past Peter Gulacsi in the Leipzig goal.

Moments after substitute Andre Silva hit the bar, Halsterberg pulled one back for Leipzig, looping a header over Manuel Neuer.

But Bayern did not have to wait long for their three-goal cushion to be restored. Gulacsi did well to deny Thomas Muller after he drove down the right, but Gnabry was there to convert the rebound.

Leipzig improved markedly in the second half and scored a second on 77 minutes, Nkunku converting from 12 yards after Pavard brought down Olmo in the area.

Olmo then scored himself at Neuer’s near post as Leipzig made it 4-3 to threaten a stunning comeback, but Bayern wrapped it up on the counter-attack through Sane.