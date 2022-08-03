The National Communications Authority (NCA) has provided reasons to charge people who will want to use the Sim Card re-registration App to register their SIM cards

Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, last Sunday, addressing the press on the extension of the SIM card re-registration date and how the ministry is making things easy for Sim card users to be able to do self-Registration at the comfort of their homes, said the ministry intends to introduce self-re-registration App and those who use the App will be charged a fee of GHc5.

This has received a lot of public criticisms with some Ghanaians questioning why the GHC5 fee since the minister failed to seek approval from Parliament

The Communications Minister has been explaining that the levy is not compulsory and she does not need approval from Parliament

One of the major stakeholders in the SIM card re-registration is the NCA. They have not been left out of criticisms.

But the Director of Consumer and Corporate Affairs at NCA, Nana Dufie Badu, speaking on Adom TV’s current Affairs Show, The Big Agenda, hosted by Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei, said the GHc5 being charged for the App registration will be used to pay for the equipment that is being used to provide for the service

‘’The machines that are being used to help people to do the registration at their comfort zones, we need to pay for them, their development, maintenance and services, we need to pay that’s why the Ghc5 is being charged’’ madam Dufie said.

Nana Badu stated again that it is not compulsory to use the self-service App, so those who do not want to pay the Ghc5, can go to their service providers and get their SIM cards re-registered