A former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Saani Daara, has revealed the major last conversation he had with late footballer, Christian Atsu before his tragic death.

The conversation, according to him, bordered on Atsu’s plans not to play in Hatayspor, Turkey again.

This, he explained, was two weeks before the unfortunate disaster which claimed several lives in Turkey and left many displaced.

Saani, who had deep ties with the player, said he [Atsu] made him aware of his plans to play in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and asked him to connect him with any contacts he [Sani] knew.

“I know a few contacts so I hit the phone and got him in touch with some of the few people I knew could help him. So the relationship I have with him was one of a senior brother he could count on for advice; the words of encouragement when it was difficult and all the good times he made all of us proud,” he recounted in an interview on Accra-based TV3.

Almost in tears, Saani lauded Atsu will be remembered for the impact he made on lives both on and outside the pitch.

“At the 2014 World Cup when there was so much turmoil in the Black Stars and Coach Kwesi Appiah asked me to take him for a press conferencehe told me he would make us proud.

“Though the tournament did not go as expected, the next year, he indeed made us all proud when he was adjudged the man of the match at the African Cup,” he lauded.

Sani added as someone who knew his humble beginnings and difficult background, Atsu was quick to reach out and help people he didn’t even know without making it public.

He went on to narrate how the late former New Castle player touched the life of a young female hawker by helping her return to school.

The 31-year-old was left in the rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey weeks ago.

Atsu, who plays for Turkish side, Hatayspor, together with the club’s sporting director, Taner Savut, were trapped in the rubble.

After days of search, it was confirmed on Saturday, February 18, 2023, that the former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger has been found dead.

Mr Savut was also on Tuesday reportedly found dead.

Play the audio above: