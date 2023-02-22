Ghanaian songstress Wendy Shay has blessed social media with a major throwback photo her fans cannot stop talking about.

To mark her 27th birthday on Monday, February 20, the self-acclaimed Queen of Ghana music shared another side of her that her fans did not know about.

She shared a photo which reveals how she looked as a baby when she was only known as Wendy Asiamah Addo.

She eluded innocence and judging from her subtle smile, she was raised in love and contentment.

She was photographed wearing a flowery dress and her natural hair held back with a beautiful head piece.

The photo has garnered nearly 11,000 views and hundreds of comments including those from celebrities who have wished her better years ahead.

Some fans also complimented her for maintaining her God-given beauty.