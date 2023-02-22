Former Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has sent strong words to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the demise of former Ghana forward, Christian Atsu Twasam.

To him, the management of GFA did not treat the late Atsu well and therefore wondered why they are pretending to be sad or to sympathize without really caring about him.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday, the former lawmaker, who feels saddened about the latest development, could not fathom why Atsu was not called for the world cup.

“Those people at GFA are very annoying. They should stop sharing those crocodile tears. Atsu would have done better in the world cup we played recently in Qatar than some of the players they took there.

“Players like Partey and Inaki didn’t really pull their weight there. Atsu would have done better than them. Look at the free kick he scored prior to his death. They internally took him off and then are there shedding crocodile tears,” he said angrily.

Christian Atsu had a difficult time with Newcastle, his former club with playing time.

After exiting the team, it took him a while to get a new deal with his current club, Turkey-based, Hatayspor in 2022.

He played a total of three games for the team.

The Ghana forward was trapped in rubble following a tragic earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

However, after 12 days of intense search, the former Chelsea and Everton winger was found lifeless.

The body has since been transported to Ghana for burial.