Media personality Doreen Avio has been recognised as one of Avance Media’s “Top 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians” in 2022.

The annual publication, now in its 7th edition, recognises and celebrates young Africans who are making a positive impact in their communities and industries across the continent.

The list recognises young people under the age of 40 who are making a significant impact in their respective industries and communities.

This year’s list features young people from various fields, including media, business, leadership, governance, and entertainment.

The celebrated Ghana-based radio and television personality and entertainment writer was recognized based on her “achievements, impact, and contribution” to society.

In a statement, Prince Akpah, the Founder and Managing Director of Avance Media, expressed his excitement about this year’s list, saying, “We are thrilled to announce the 2022 edition of the 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians.”

It is inspiring to see so many young people making a significant impact in their communities and industries. “We hope their stories will motivate others to pursue their dreams and make a difference.”

With nearly two decades as a practicing journalist under her belt, Doreen Avio finds herself at Multimedia Group Limited, one of Ghana’s leading media networks.

From interviewing influential creative figures spanning music, movies, comedy, poetry, and more, to moderating private events and forums, as well as hosting mega concerts both in Ghana and abroad, Doreen has been passionate about telling untold stories.

She is a campaigner against gender inequality in Ghana’s creative industry, particularly in the network of disc jockeys (DJs). This campaign attracted notable government officials, including the Swiss Embassy in Ghana.

Her eloquence, poise, and intelligence solidify her position as the queen of the screens. In 2019, she was awarded the Best Achiever in Media (Radio) at the Feminine Ghana Achievers Awards and the Best TV Personality at the Nollywood Entertainment and Leadership Awards in 2019 in the United Kingdom.

She also won “Female On-Air Personality” of the Year at the Moreklue All Youth Africa Awards (MAYA). She was the host of the 2017 Miss Ghana Diaries, where she toured the 10 regions of Ghana with the team, the MTN Music Festival in 2018, and co-hosted Guinness’ Black Shines Brightest campaign.

She hosted the following events: Ghana Party in the Park (UK), Red Carpet Host (Ghana Music Awards), Guinness Black Shines Brightest, the launch of Mime Africa Awards, the Red Carpet of the Ghana Football Awards, the Green Carpet of Rhythms on the Runway, and others.

To learn more about the famous Ghanaian movie ‘Road ToKukurantumi’ in the 1980s, the Ghanaian celebrated journalist interviewed illustrious personalities such as US-based comedian Michael Blackson, Tameka Foster Raymond (Ex-wife of Usher Raymond), Amy Frimping Executive Director of National Theatre. She played the lead role.

She is currently the host of “The Doreen Avio Show,” a lifestyle program on Joy Prime that is grabbing everyone’s attention, as well as the founder of “The Doreen Avio Foundation,” which aims to promote the needs and education of girl children.