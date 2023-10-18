State prosecutors have impressed on a seven-member jury to find 14 persons guilty of murdering Major Maxwell Adam Mahama.

Making the prosecution’s closing address at the Accra High Court last Monday, a Chief State Attorney, Evelyn Keelson, said the prosecution had diligently built a strong case against the accused persons.

The prosecution, she said, presented 14 witnesses, and other pieces of evidence such as cement blocks, stones, guns that were used to kill the soldier, and a video depicting the lynching, among others.

Ms. Keelson further told the jury that the accused persons throughout the trial had failed to put up a defense absolving themselves of the death of Major Mahama.

The hearing continues on October 23, 2023, at the court presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu, a Justice of the Supreme Court, with additional responsibility as High Court judge for the prosecution to conclude its address.

After the prosecution finishes its address, lawyers for the 14 accused persons will also address the jurors and try and convince them to see merit in their defense.

