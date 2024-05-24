The Western Regional House of Chiefs says it is pleased with the numerous capital projects executed for them by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

The Vice President of the House, Awulae Angama Tu Agyan in a meeting with management of GNPC led by the new Chief Executive, enumerated several projects the Corporation has spearheaded for them to make the running of the Regional House of Chiefs smoother for them.

“GNPC built us this beautiful office edifice we are occupying recently. They also got us an accommodation block where we can occupy and rest whenever we come for meetings”, he noted.

On behalf of the entire Western Region, Awulae Angama Tu Agyan expressed their appreciation for what the Corporation was doing to give the region a facelift.

According to the Vice President of the House, the entire Western Region has really benefited from the benevolence of the Corporation, and they do not take that for granted.

He said, “what GNPC is doing here in the Western Region is very beautiful and commendable. Look at that beautiful Operational Headquarters the Corporation has put up here which is ready for commissioning”.

Awulae also acknowledged the hospitals and schools the Ghana National Oil Company is constructing across the Western region which will go a long way to make life better for people, “we really appreciate every single thing GNPC is doing for us in the Western Region”.

