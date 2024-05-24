Founder of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako has pledged to create over one million jobs through food processing if elected into power.

He emphasised that, these jobs would significantly improve the salaries and living standards of the workers involved.

He made this promise during a meeting with leaders of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Accra on Thursday, May 23.

Nana Kwame Bediako used the opportunity to outline his policies and plans should he win the election on December 7, 2024.

During the meeting, Mr Bediako highlighted the importance of job creation, particularly in the agriculture sector and other critical areas of the economy.

Mr Bediako noted that Ghana’s abundant natural resources could be harnessed to boost the nation’s economic growth.

In addition to food processing, Bediako expressed a strong commitment to improving healthcare and education.

He believes that comprehensive policies in these areas are essential for the overall development and well-being of the country.

“When we start processing our foods, we can have seven different jobs in one seed. Currently, we are the second largest producer of cocoa. What do you we see from cocoa now, the chocolate industry is over $200 billion, but we are not getting it in this country,” he said.

The Secretary General of the TUC, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, praised Nana Kwame Bediako for his vision and dedication to the country’s progress.

Dr. Baah acknowledged the potential positive impact of the proposed policies on Ghana’s workforce and economy.

“He talked about sending the sea to Kumasi, we laughed but later when he came to my office, he explained to me that he will rather dredge the sea to Kumasi,” Dr Baah said.

