The Weija Divisional Police Command has apprehended two persons for blocking the entrance to the China Mall at Weija with rocks.

The two suspects are James Mensah, 42, the facility manager of West Hills Mall and Samuel Anum Adjei 44 years, a contractor.

On Saturday the 30th of October at about 2:am, the Police at Weija received a distress call from the security man at China mall that some persons were there with a dumping truck, tipping off rocks at the entrance of the China mall located behind the West Hills Mall.

The Police immediately moved to the scene. At the scene, the Police observed that the entrance to the mall indeed had been blocked with rocks.

The two suspects who the Police found at the scene immediately took to their heels upon seeing the Police.

Suspects were given a hot chase , arrested and sent to the Command for questioning.

The two suspects have admitted to the offence and have been cautioned. All two suspects are presently in Police custody assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, the rocks have been moved from the entrance of the China Mall.