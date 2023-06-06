Popular singer Wendy Shay, signed to Ruff Town Records, recently expressed her frustration with fellow Ghanaian musicians who have been stealing songs.

Taking to her social media accounts on Saturday, June 3, Wendy Shay revealed that she had fallen victim to this betrayal twice, with her colleagues incorporating melodies from her songs into their own tracks.

In her post, she wrote, “You send a song to a Ghanaian artist for a feature. Next thing you know, your melodies are in their new song! This is the second time it’s happened to me… thieves! Ghanaian artists, wake up!” Wendy Shay’s claims found support from rapper Edem, who commented, “I know the artiste,” under her post.

Wendy Shay burst onto the music scene in 2018 with her debut hit Uber Driver, and she has since captured the hearts of music enthusiasts with popular tracks like Bedroom Commando, Astalavista, The Boy is Mine, Cut It, and Survivor.

On Thursday, June 1, Wendy Shay celebrated her five-year music journey, expressing gratitude for the genuine support she has received throughout the years.

She took to Facebook, stating, “SHAYGANG, it’s been 5 years already! I want you to know that every note I sing, every song I write, is a testament to the love and pride I have for you. Your unwavering belief in me has fueled my passion and strengthened my resolve to make a difference in the world through my music. It’s time to conquer the world.”

Currently, Wendy Shay serves as the brand ambassador for Ghana’s Youth Employment Agency (YEA).