Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has agreed to become Tottenham’s new manager on a two-year contract.

The Australian, 57, has just finished his second season at Celtic, leading them to the Scottish title both years and the domestic treble this term.

Spurs have been looking for a new manager since Antonio Conte’s exit in March, with Cristian Stellini and then Ryan Mason taking interim charge.

The final elements of the deal are being finalised before an announcement.

Athens-born Postecoglou’s only experience in Europe before joining Celtic in 2021 had been a spell in charge of Greek lower league side Panachaiki in 2008.

He has won the Australian title with South Melbourne and Brisbane Roar, Japan’s top flight with Yokohama F Marinos and also led the Australian national team to victory at the 2015 Asian Cup.

Postecoglou takes over a Tottenham side who finished eighth in the Premier League and face a first season without European football since 2009-10.

He becomes the London side’s fourth permanent boss, after Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Conte, since the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino in 2019.

Postecoglou has won five trophies from a possible six since arriving in Scotland in the summer of 2021, re-establishing Celtic as the dominant force in the country.

He admitted he was seen as a “joke” when he took over, with Celtic having just finished 25 points behind Rangers.

But he becomes one of only five managers – along with Jock Stein, Martin O’Neill, Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon – to secure a domestic clean sweep for Celtic.

Postecoglou became a hugely popular figure with the Celtic fans, with his recruitment and attacking football catching the eye.