A group identified as the Concerned Spare Parts Dealers Association at Abossey Okai has threatened to take action against officials of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Spokesperson of the group, Takyi Addo, said he does not fathom why the authority will deploy persons to monitor their sales.

To voice out their displeasure, spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai have closed their shops to protest.

“GRA met with our leadership to inform us that officials will be sent to monitor us on a daily basis. We disagreed and they told us they would rethink the exercise. Later, they sent a letter informing us about the date they would start the exercise.

As they have been rejected in the Ashanti Region and by GUTA, we here at Abossey Okai won’t allow GRA to send officials to monitor us. Is that the best tactic to collect taxes? We do not agree so we have closed down all of our shops to protest,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

He noted that, as law-abiding citizens, they will not resort to violence.

“If we see anyone who is not one of us, we will chase them out and if they refuse we will report them to the police,” he added.

Mr. Addo lamented that, the obnoxious taxes piled on traders have negatively affected the business sector.

He added that, there is no need for GRA’s Compliance and Invigilation exercise because they are tax compliant.

