The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the party will not renege on its quest to fish out the Minority MPs who voted to approve President Nana Akufo-Addo’s six ministerial nominees.

According to him, the MPs have gone against the very foundations of the party.

Mr Yamin said the betrayal by the NDC MPs cannot be let go.

In an interview with Citi TV on Monday, March 27, the former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister said the party’s leadership is working to fish out the MPs.

“We won’t create a platform for you to be able to get to the House, only for you to turn against the actions and directives.

“We will not stop until we fish out who and who [did that] and if we find out, it’s going to be a step to deter others,” he said.

The NDC has condemned its MPs who voted for the nominees.

The party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, in a statement on Saturday expressed his disappointment in those legislators, adding that they placed “their parochial interest ahead of the interest of Ghanaians.”

According to him, the lawmakers who voted to approve the appointees, have betrayed the party, since they disregarded the directive to reject the ministerial nominees.

Former President John Mahama expressed his disappointment over the outcome of the secret voting on Friday.

In a hard-hitting post on Facebook, he described them as “traitors” and asked them to undertake a serious soul-searching and learn what it means to be nationalistic.