President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Derek Kwaku Nkansah as the Managing Director (MD) of PBC Limited.

The nomination is contained in a letter dated March 2, 2023 and signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante.

“Kindly take the necessary steps to regularise the said appointment in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2019 (Act 992) and the constitution of the Company,” portions of the release stated.

Mr Nkansah, popularly called Paa Nii, is the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the United Kingdom.

Profile

Chairman Nkansah started as a member of the NPP UK Communications team and rose to a Deputy Organiser of the branch.

After four years, he contested the chairman position in April 2018 and won. His tenure ended in May 2022.

Mr Nkansah is credited with expanding the NPP UK branch beyond London to enable more Ghanaians to join the party.

He inaugurated the Telford, Bristle, Aberdeen, Hull and the four NPP chapters in London.

Paa Nii also worked closely with International Affairs Directorate of the NPP to ensure external branches abroad have representations at all levels and helped the party win more parliamentary seats in the 2016 elections.