Ghanaian culinary expert, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak concluded her ambitious attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Popularly known as Chef Faila, she concluded her impressive effort after an astounding 227 hours and 2 seconds of continuous cooking, spanning from Monday, January 1, 2024, to Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

As the first Ghanaian to undertake such a remarkable feat, Chef Faila rightfully concluded her endeavor with a patriotic touch, concluding the event with Ghana’s National Anthem, “God Bless Our Home Land, Ghana”.

The closing ceremony, held at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, has been widely shared on social media, showcasing the emotional and triumphant moments.

In one of the videos, Chef Faila can be seen saluting the personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces, who played a significant role in supporting her throughout the marathon.

After the anthem, she was warmly embraced by her husband, Lieutenant Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei, a member of the 69 Airborne Force of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Exiting her kitchen, Chef Faila shared emotional moments with the soldiers and her dedicated supporters, shedding tears of joy.

The overwhelming emotions were not confined to Chef Faila alone, as many Ghanaians who had been rallying behind her since the beginning were visibly moved, with some singing and dancing.

The street leading to the Modern City Hotel was filled with thousands of people who gathered to celebrate Chef Faila’s remarkable feat and her significant contribution to Ghana’s culinary industry.

Countdown as Chef Faila brings her one-week 'free food' to an end for Ghanaians.



@guinnessworldrecords #Failacookathon#CookathonByFaila#AdomShowbiz#FAILCOOKATHON Rest in PeaceJohn Mahama Blacko President Akufo-Addo KPMG Seal Team 6 #DumsorIsBack Ecuador Faila Stonebwoy

Few minutes for Chef Faila to bring her cookathon to and end

@guinnessworldrecords #Failacookathon#CookathonByFaila#AdomShowbiz#FAILCOOKATHON Rest in Peace John Mahama Sarkodie #DumsorIsBack President Akufo-Addo Stonebwoy Wale Jimmy Kimmel Seal Team 6

At first I thought it was a f!ght😫



Crowd reaction as chef Faila prepares to put down her utensils and ingredients to end her Cook-a-thon journey

Video credit: Zionfelix



Video credit: Zionfelix



#FAILCOOKATHON pic.twitter.com/pujuNJ5hKJ — Eviana Gh (@EvianaGh) January 10, 2024