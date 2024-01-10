The Multimedia Group, in collaboration with the United States Agency for Global Media, is launching a series of community showings of JoyNews’ “Poisoned for Gold” documentary, produced by Erastus Asare Donkor, in Samereboi, Western Region this weekend.

Dubbed the ‘Poisoned for Gold Community Tour,’ the team will showcase the Twi version of the documentary, which highlights the negative impact of illegal mining on residents of affected areas.

The event, expected to start on Friday at the Forest Club in Samereboi, will bring together community and opinion leaders, stakeholders, and medical personnel to engage on solutions to galamsey and its health effects in the area.

The Poisoned for Gold Community Tour is also supported by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, Office of Conservation and Water.

Media partners include JoyNews, Adom TV, Joy FM, Luv FM, Nhyira FM, with support from Royal FM, Ahobraseye FM, Velvet Beam Radio, Tricky FM, Max FM, Asona FM, Green Gold Radio and TV.