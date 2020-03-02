South African rapper, AKA, descended unto the ground with a great thud after fans failed to catch him when he sprang up unto the crowd.

In a bid to relate to his fans during a performance, AKA dived into the crowd with expectations to be caught and hurled back onto the stage, but luck was not on his side as his agenda ended in tears.

Despite what could be described as a major setback in his Rustenburg North West performance in South Africa, the rapper continued the show like a pro despite the pain from falling on the hard and wet ground.

The daredevil, attempted the crowd surfing another time and fans did not disappoint as he landed right in their hands amidst cheering.

Finding his voice after the ‘great fall’, AKA revealed he stayed on the ground for five minutes before regaining his balance after gravity played a trick on him.

1. Pray for AKA @akaworldwide… He tried crowd surfing in Rustenburg & the crowd didn't catch him😢….



Rustenburg people, what's this now? pic.twitter.com/nLqinuUXvp — Kudzai Mutisi (@KMutisi) March 1, 2020