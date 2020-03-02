Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew, has called on his Crystal Palace teammates to win their remaining games and finish high at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old scored the only goal as the Eagles pipped Brighton by a lone goal to move up to 12th spot and within four points of the 40-point mark that traditionally guarantees safety.

The former Aston Vila player has now scored seven goals for Palace.

“We have a target to win every game we play and to try and finish as high as possible,” Ayew told the club website.

“Today was a very, very difficult game and I think we did what we had to do and finally won the game. It’s positive and I hope the supporters enjoy their weekend.

“We did our maximum best and I think we did everything and finally came out with the three points, it’s positive,” he said.

Ayew went on to praise the performance of strike partner Christian Benteke who gave him the assist for his goal and the whole team.

“I think Christian did everything! Christian did a fantastic job,” the former Aston Villa man continued.

“Christian saw me and gave me the ball and I just tried to put it in. I took it well and the keeper tried to get the ball.

“It was a really good game from our centre-backs and our fullbacks and the midfield as well.

“I think everyone gave a shift and everyone gave a really good game today. It was a real team performance,” he said.