Empathy Ghana Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, in collaboration with two private schools – Morning Angels International School and Shepherds Scholars Preparatory School – both at Dome, Accra on Friday, February 28, 2020 made a donation to the Akropong School for the Blind (ASB) in the Eastern region.

The Executive Director of Empathy Ghana Foundation, Ebenezer Kwao, said the donation was to put smiles on the faces of pupils of ASB regardless of their physical condition.

Mr Kwao, who is also the proprietor of the two private schools, was grateful to parents of his schoolchildren for contributing to the donation.

The pupils expressed gratitude for the donation

The head of the primary department of ASB, Mr Simon Amedome, said it was “refreshing to see pupils of the two visiting schools interacting with the pupils of the Akropong School for the Blind. They would learn from one another.”

The Executive Secretary of Empathy Ghana Foundation, Philip Kumi, noted that his outfit deems giving as an act of worship. Thus, was grateful to the Akropong School for the Blind for opening their doors to the foundation to worship God through charity. He added that such a gesture would be extended to other underprivileged children across the country.

The headmistress of the Akropong School for the Blind, Mrs Mahela Narh, while expressing her appreciation for the kind gesture done to her school, said it was “remarkable to see pupils of other schools visit and donate to the Akropong School for the blind.”

Some of the items donated were clothing, footwear, bags of rice, bottles of oil, soaps, detergents, beverages, soft drinks and toiletries.

Presenting the items on behalf of the foundation and the two private schools, Miss Princess Esi Brown, inspired students of ASB to work hard and pray unceasingly to achieve their goals.