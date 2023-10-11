The Volta River Authority (VRA) and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) have presented relief items to residents in the Volta region affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The North Tongu District Chief Executive (DCE), Osborne Divine Fenu, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

The items, including mattresses, blankets, various food items, clothes, and toiletries, were presented on Wednesday when officials visited the area to assess the extent of damage.

Mr Fenu assured the Assembly will soon distribute the items to the affected communities.

Hundreds of residents in the Mepe and Battor areas of the North Tongu District in the Volta Region have been displaced following the spillage of the dam.

Many of them have had their homes and businesses flooded as a result of the spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

