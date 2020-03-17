Controversial prophet, Bishop Daniel Obinim, is leaving nothing to chance following the ban on social gatherings.

ALSO READ:

The Founder and Leader of International Godsway Church has adopted innovative ways to hold his one-on-one counseling session of members.

In a photo, which has gone viral on social media, the self-acclaimed angel is seen wearing face mask and hand gloves during the session at his Tema branch.

His members, a man and a woman, were also wearing the face mask and hand gloves as they interacted with their angel.

Bishop Obinim has indicated he will comply fully with the ban by the government and also support with prayers to ensure Ghana wins the battle against coronavirus.