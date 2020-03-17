Management of the Ghana Railway Company has announced the postponement of the Kojokrom-Tarkwa railway opening which was scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2020.

It has given the new date of April 11, 2020.

ALSO READ:

The Managing Director, John Essel, in a statement explained the development follows a letter it received from the Railway Authority to enable the contractor, Amandi Holdings construct standard gauge along the line.

It expressed optimism the extended period will help the contractor achieve significant progress before the rainy season.

Read the statement below: