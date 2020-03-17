The suspected case of Coronavirus at the Weija-Gbawe Hospital involving a 38-year-old woman, who returned to Ghana from the United Kingdom on March 6, has proved negative.

The woman is said to have reported sick after being in the country for 10 days and had a fever with a temperature of around 40 degrees Celsius, chest pains, difficulty in breathing and sore throat.

But, laboratory tests at the Noguchi Medical Centre have proved negative.

This was announced in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly, Julius Sarpei.

Below is the full statement:

The Weija-Gbawe Municipality has not recorded a case of COVID-19, also called the corona virus.

This is in reaction to some media reports that a case of COVID-19 has been recorded at the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital.

On Monday, 16th March 2020, a 38-year-old lady reported at the hospital with a case of sore throat, high temperature and difficulty in breathing, symptoms of the COVID-19.

The Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital, therefore, has NO case of COVID-19.

The Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital has erected screening tents at the entrances to ensure that all visitors to the facility pass through thorough examinations before entry.

The Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly has also taken steps to ensure strict adherence to the President’s orders.

We would like to assure all in Weija-Gbawe of our readiness and alertness at all times.

Signed

Julius Sarpei,

PRO, Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly.