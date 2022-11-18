Song bird Gyakie has captured the hearts of Ghanaians with her melodious voice and songs and the latest to catch the craze are some pupils of a yet-to-be-known government school.

The pupils were captured utilizing their extra curricular activities for some music and dance session under the supervision of one of their teachers.

They beautifully choregraphed the TikTok dance challenge of Gyakie’s trending song, ‘Something’ and the video has since gone viral.

The five pupils; three girls and two boys led the dance session while their mates cheered them on.

They were joined by their teacher who dropped every bit of seriousness to enjoy the company of the children.

Reacting to the video, Gyakie described it as a sight to behold, adding that she is in love with the attempts of the school to promote her craft.

Watch video below: