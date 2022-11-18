The Ghana Police Service is willing to provide security to members of the public who intend to organize public viewing for the upcoming FIFA World Cup tournament.

This is aligned with the measures put in place by the service to maintain security, law and order in the country ahead of the biggest football tournament which kicks starts on Sunday, November, 20.

“The Police would like to assure the public that adequate additional security measures have been put in place to maintain security, law and order in the country during the event and beyond,” the media statement from the Police said.

Meanwhile, the Police urged the public to be security conscious so “they don’t fall victim to crime or infringe on the rights and freedom of others.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to wish the Black Stars a successful tournament in Qatar as the nation rallies behind them [the Black Stars] to bring the Cup home,” it added.

Read the full statement: