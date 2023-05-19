A footage which captured the unwarranted physical abuse of award-winning artiste Fuse ODG has emerged online, evoking rage in majority who have consumed it.

The unfortunate incident occurred while he was returning from a meeting with top African historians to discuss a new digital platform to teach Black History.

Ironically, Fuse, in what he believed was racial profiling was harassed by four members of the Metropolitan police in Brixton, South London.

In the over four-minute video, he was subjected to series of harassments for claims of possession of Cannabis.

Fuse intimated the cops reached that assumption because they claimed to smell cannabis at a door handle of his car.

After non-compliance to have his car searched because he felt the charges were outrageous, Fuse was dragged out of his car and handcuffed before being shoved into the police van.

“This incident took place a few months back on 28th February 2023. I was dragged out of my car and handcuffed in the middle of the street in Brixton with no warning or explanation. I almost didn’t share this incident as firstly, I’m exhausted of seeing videos like this myself as I know a lot of you are.

“Secondly for my own sense of pride, honestly speaking, it’s just embarrassing. I’m too much of a King to be handled like this! So with the above in mind, what you are watching is actually a censored version of events.”

According to him, this isn’t the first time this has happened, as a matter of fact, he said it was almost a weekly occurrence.

As a result, he said he has spent several hours at the hospital due to how tightly the cops clamped the cuffs on him as well as excrutiating neck and back pain from the assault.

A list of celebrities and netizens have taken his side and called out the western police for what they say is unjustified abuse of persons with black race.

A faction of netizens have argued it was a self-inflicted abuse since Fuse decided not to comply with simple instructions.

HOT STORIES

Watch video below: