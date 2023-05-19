The matchday 31 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League kick off this weekend at the various stadia from Friday.

Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park will host Real Tamale United on Friday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Saturday, Bechem United will host Legon Cities with kick-off at 15:00GMT.

Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium will host league leaders, Aduana Stars with kick-off scheduled for 18:00GMT.

In the Sunday games, Hearts of Oak will welcome second-placed side, Medeama SC to the Accra Sports Stadium.

Elsewhere, Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’s Park will host a rejuvenated Tamale City.

At the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu, Dreams FC will host Berekum Chelsea.

Karela United at CAM Park will tackle fellow relegation-threatened side, Great Olympics.

King Faisal at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex will host FC Samartex 1996.

On Monday, defending champions, Asante Kotoko will be hosted by relegated Kotoku Royals at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

Kick-off is scheduled at 15:00GMT.

