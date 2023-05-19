Ghanaian Kumawood actor and YouTuber, Ras Nene or Dr Likee, has announced the upcoming release of his latest comic movie, “Prince Aladdin.”

In recent Instagram photos shared on May 18, 2023, Ras Nene was captured wearing a large mustache and making funny expressions on set, preparing to shoot his Aladdin-inspired film.

The movie serves as a replica of the original American Aladdin film, with Ras Nene portraying the mysterious genie.

Alongside fellow comedian Kyekyeku and Kumawood actors, Ras Nene donned costumes resembling those from the original Aladdin movie.

His amusing antics and genie-like expressions in the photos garnered laughter from his followers.

Ras Nene revealed that “Prince Aladdin” would premiere on Ohianiba Comedy TV, his YouTube channel.

He captioned his post as: “PRINCE ALADDIN COMING FROM AMERICA Coming Soon on OHIANI BA COMEDY TV @ohianibatv.”