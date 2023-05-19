President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Abraham Neequaye, says Britain-based Ghanaian sensation Seth Gyimah has decided to naturalise for the UK.

The GBA boss says Seth, also known as Freezy MacBones, had initially planned to fight under Ghana’s name.

The professional boxer first caught the country’s attention in April following his victory over Darryl Sharp at the Copper Boxing Arena in London.

The 33-year-old fought in an under-card bout in the Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang main event over the weekend as he defeated his opponent through a unanimous decision by the judges.

It was only his second professional fight since leaving Ghana for the United Kingdom.

This feat caused many Ghanaians to habour the idea of him joining the Ghana team on the international front.

But the Association says prior to his recent bouts, Freezy applied for a GBA license, which would have made him a Ghanaian boxer.

However, he switched to a UK license to compete as a British in the lead-up to his Darryl Sharp face-off.

Neequaye in an interview with Romeo TV said, “We sent him a message and he can confirm it.

“Before his fight in the UK, he had come to Ghana to get a license from the Ghana Boxing Authority.

“He came for our license, but when it was time to get a release letter from us, he changed his mind and decided to fight as a UK national.”

